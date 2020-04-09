Malaysia reports 109 new coronavirus cases with 2 new deaths

Malaysia reported 109 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, raising its cumulative total to 4,228 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 67.

