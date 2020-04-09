Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 117 to reach 4,110 - health official

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:41 IST
Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 117 to reach 4,110 - health official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's coronavirus death toll has risen by 117 to 4,110, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Thursday.

The total number of infected people with the new coronavirus has reached 66,220, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Iran

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic may cause Africa's 1st recession in 25 years: World Bank

The World Bank on Thursday warned sub-Saharan Africa could slip into its first recession in a quarter of century because of the coronavirus pandemicWe project that economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa will decline from 2.4 per cent in 2019...

Shop owner booked after 35 workers found living in unhygienic conditions in Bengali Market

An FIR was lodged against a pastry shop owner in Bengali Market here after 35 workers were found living in unhygienic conditions and not adhering to social distancing norms to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said on Thursday. The ...

Rupee recovers from record lows on forex inflows, firm stocks

The rupee on Thursday recovered from record low levels to settle 6 paise higher at 76.28 against the US dollar tracking gains in equity markets and foreign fund inflows. The local unit had settled at an all-time low of 76.34 against ...

New UK benefits claims hit 1.2 mln as virus-hit economy suffers

Britains government said on Thursday it had now received 1.2 million new claims for its Universal Credit welfare payments since March 16 as the coronavirus crisis hits the economy.Last week, the government put the figure at around 950,000 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020