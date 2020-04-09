Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 117 to reach 4,110 - health official

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 117 to reach 4,110 - health officialReuters | Tehran | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:41 IST
Iran's coronavirus death toll has risen by 117 to 4,110, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Thursday.
The total number of infected people with the new coronavirus has reached 66,220, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
