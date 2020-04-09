Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook extends COVID-19 Information Center to 17 African countries

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center is featured at the top of the News Feed, which provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:15 IST
Facebook extends COVID-19 Information Center to 17 African countries
Facebook users can opt in to follow the center to get notifications and see updates in their News Feed from official government health authorities. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook (Facebook.co.za) is expanding its Coronavirus Information Center to 17 more countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The Information Centers form part of Facebook's effort to help the global fight against COVID-19 by providing people with the latest news and information from trusted health authorities as well as resources and tips to stay healthy and support their family and community.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center is featured at the top of the News Feed, which provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus. It includes real-time updates from national health authorities and global organisations such as the World Health Organization, as well as helpful articles, videos and posts about social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Facebook users can opt in to follow the center to get notifications and see updates in their News Feed from official government health authorities.

The center has already launched in South Africa, it will now be expanded to the following new sub - Saharan African markets:

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Chad

Côte d'Ivoire

Ethiopia

Gabon

Guinea

Kenya

Mali

Mauritania

Nigeria

Senegal

Seychelles

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Togo

Facebook's Head of Public Policy, Africa, Kojo Boakye comments about the expansion; "We've built the information centers, in collaboration with national health partners, to ensure that people can get access to information from trusted health sources. The launch of the COVID-19 Information Center on Facebook in more than 17 countries across sub-Saharan Africa aligns with our commitment to making accurate, timely information about the pandemic accessible to all communities."

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thais queue for booze before 10-day alcohol ban in Bangkok

People queued to buy wine, beer, and spirits in Bangkok on Thursday after the Thai capital announced a 10-day ban on alcohol sales to try to limit social activities before the traditional new year and curb the spread of the coronavirus.The ...

COVID-19: PM Modi urges people to download Arogya Setu app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus. Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is...

Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials saidThe shelling from across the border started at 5....

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman has recovered from COVID-19

Morgan Stanleys Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said he has fully recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a video that was sent to the banks employees on Thursday.A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020