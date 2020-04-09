Left Menu
White House to announce economic coronavirus task force soon -senior administration official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:04 IST
The White House is expected to announce soon formation of a second coronavirus task force, this one devoted to getting the U.S. economy back going again when the time is right, a senior administration official said on Thursday. Trump said earlier this week that he was considering the idea as he ponders when to bring back greater economic activity and rebound from a virus-induced collapse in the economy that has left millions jobless.

The task force is expected to include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House senior economic adviser Larry Kudlow, among others, the official said. (Reporting By Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul)

