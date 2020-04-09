Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House to announce economic coronavirus task force soon -senior administration official

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:15 IST
White House to announce economic coronavirus task force soon -senior administration official

The White House is expected to announce soon formation of a second coronavirus task force, this one devoted to getting the U.S. economy going again when the time is right, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Trump said earlier this week that he was considering the idea as he ponders when to bring back greater economic activity and rebound from a virus-induced collapse in the economy that has left millions jobless. The task force is expected to include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House senior economic adviser Larry Kudlow, among others, the official said.

Trump's original task force, which includes health experts Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, is devoted to slowing the spread of the virus and finding drugs to treat the illness and a vaccine. They are expected to have input on any decision on when broader economic activity should resume. Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, is eager to bring the economy back to life and said on Wednesday he would like to have a "big bang" reopening but that it might have to be done in phases, starting in areas with fewer infections.

Kudlow said on Tuesday it was possible to resume economic activity in four to eight weeks. White House spokesman Judd Deere said "this unforeseen, unprecedented crisis has hurt many workers and businesses" but that Trump will be careful regarding when to reopen the economy.

"The president wants to see this economy open again so people can get back to work, but scientific data will drive the timeline on those decisions because his number one priority is to protect the safety and well-being of the American people," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 tigers found dead in forest reserve

Coimbatore, Apr 9 PTI Two tigers were found deadat Sethumadai coming under Anamalai Tiger Reserve in thedistrict, officials said on ThursdayBoth the carcasses were found lying within some distancefrom each other, police saidThe forest offic...

RBI board member Marathe writes to PM; suggests to reschedule loan accounts

Reserve Bank Director Satish Marathe on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all banks should be asked to reschedule loan accounts to help industry, especially MSMEs, to deal with the impact of coronavirus pandemic. These are ex...

10 found offering prayers; booked for defying COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 9 PTI A case was booked against 10 people including some minors by police after they allegedly violated the prohibitory orders enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by offering prayers at a place of worship here, police ...

Maharashtra allows industries to delay lease rental payments

To help the industry come out of massive disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra industries department on Thursday allowed companies to delay lease rentals. nbsp The department will also look into the industry dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020