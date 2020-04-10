Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress begins talks on small business aid after partisan dust-up

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:31 IST
Congress begins talks on small business aid after partisan dust-up

A partisan skirmish in the U.S. Senate cut short a Republican effort to speed $250 billion in new small business assistance on Friday, forcing Republicans and Democrats to negotiate over how best to help businesses reeling from the coronavirus outbreak. Republicans sought quick passage of a small business measure sought by President Donald Trump's administration in the Senate, but ran into opposition from Democrats who wanted to include other provisions including money for hospitals, local governments and food assistance.

Democrats then tried to move their own measure, only to see it rejected by Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, provided no clear path forward afterward, telling reporters that "there'll be additional discussions" involving the top four leaders of Congress, including House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

Among their demands, Democrats want to mandate that $60 billion of the new small business money would be set aside for community-based lenders, including minority-run institutions. "There is a disparity in access to capital in our country. We do not want this tragedy of a coronavirus to exacerbate that disparity or to ossify it, to solidify it," Pelosi said in a conference call with reporters.

Republicans said the funding is needed immediately to replenish money in a small business loan program aimed at keeping workers employed. "To my Democratic colleagues, please – please - do not block emergency aid you do not even oppose just because you want something more," McConnell said.

The $250 billion in small business loans, which could turn into government-paid grants if lenders meet certain terms, would be in addition to $349 billion already allocated. But Pelosi pushed back on Republican claims of urgency, saying most of the program money has not yet been disbursed.

"We have time to negotiate to see how and where and when we should have more money there," she said. Lawmakers and administration officials have praised the program, which they say has already approved about $100 billion in loans. But an industry group voiced concerns.

The National Restaurant Association, in a letter to congressional leaders, said a growing number of restaurant owners are concluding that the loan program "is not going to prevent them from permanently closing operations in local communities." The lobbying group called for changes, including more flexibility in use of the loans and replenishment of a separate disaster aid arrangement.

During brief debate of the Republican bill, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen called McConnell's move "a complete political stunt" that had no chance of becoming law. Congress and the Trump administration hope the small business loans, coupled with aid to larger corporations, direct payments to individuals and emergency funding for hospitals will help the United States recover from the economic blow of the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has shuttered schools and businesses, left most of the nation's population sheltering at home and thrown millions out of work. More than 15,700 people have died in the United States from COVID-19, a respiratory illness associated with the coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally.

Congress has already allocated more than $2.3 trillion in three waves of legislation aimed at cushioning the economic hit of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'You can't relax': Vigilance urged as New York sees signs of coronavirus flattening

Americans must persevere with social distancing now that their efforts are showing signs of slowing the spread of coronavirus, U.S. medical and state officials said on Thursday, as New York hospitalizations ebbed while the states death toll...

19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; 'don't hide travel history', urges Nitish

Bihar was rattled by a spurt of COVID-19 cases on Thursday after 19 people tested positive for the infection, taking the total number to 58, even as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged citizens not to hide their travel history. Siwan distric...

Boris Johnson moves out of ICU, 'in extremely good spirits': Govt

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care as his condition improves, Downing Street said on Thursday evening. The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will...

New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge

New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potters field on Hart Island as the citys daily death rate from the coronavirus epidemic has reached grim new records in each of the last three days. The city has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020