Gateway Buses provide buses and fuel to COVID-19 response in Uganda
Kampala | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:13 IST
Gateway Buses are providing 3 buses and fuel to the COVID-19 response to facilitate the transportation of health workers from the health facilities to their places of accommodation. This will greatly help in dealing with other prevailing emergency conditions within the communities.
(With Inputs from APO)
