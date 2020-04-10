Trump urges Congress to approve small business funding, no adds

Trump urges Congress to approve small business funding, no addsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:17 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the funding measure to help small business should be approved by Congress with no additions, as a partisan skirmish in the U.S. Senate cut short a Republican effort to speed the $250 billion in new assistance.
"Democrats are blocking a 251 Billion Dollar funding boost for Small Businesses which will help them keep their employees. It should be for only that reason, with no additions. We should have a big Infrastructure Phase Four with Payroll Tax Cuts & more. Big Economic Bounceback!" Trump said in a Twitter post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
