Left Menu
Development News Edition

French insurers in talks to jointly invest 1 bln euros to help small businesses during coronavirus

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:34 IST
French insurers in talks to jointly invest 1 bln euros to help small businesses during coronavirus

French insurers are in discussions to invest 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) into funds dedicated to help small and mid-sized firms and health companies recover from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, the chief executive of CNP Assurances told Reuters on Friday. Insurers have been under pressure from the French government to come up with a plan to support the economy, as most companies were left without insurance coverage for disruptions to business caused by the lockdown.

Life insurer CNP Assurances and French public-sector lender Caisse des Depots are leading the efforts to get the scheme up and running. "During the discussions with la Caisse des Depots on the one side and with the insurers on the other, we had an idea to set up a joint investment programme," Antoine Lissowski, chief executive of life insurer CNP Assurances, told Reuters in a phone interview.

Caisse des Depots will coordinate the programme and as an investor will bring in at least 100 million euros, Olivier Mareuse, head of asset management at Caisse des Depots, told Reuters in a separate interview. The programme will consist of re-opening NOVO, NOVI, NOVA funds, launched a few years ago by Caisse des Depots and insurers, since they were devoted to SMEs and mid-caps and these companies would need help during the economic recovery.

And another part of the programme would involve investments in the health sector. "We have seen during this crisis that private investment in health needs to be replenished," Lissowski said.

French insurers are considering more measures to support the economy, such as making discounts on some contracts or donating more money to the state solidarity fund to help small businesses. French insurance lobby FFA said last month that insurers would contribute up to 200 million euros to a solidarity fund set up by the government to help companies deal with a significant drop in activity due to the coronavirus crisis.

Lissowski said that French insurers were considering providing another 200 million euros to the fund. "More contributions are needed for the solidarity fund, it is necessary to recover the money from the claims that did not take place," French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio on Friday. ($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

PM Johnson up and walking in COVID-19 recovery as UK deaths near 9,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back on his feet in his recovery from COVID-19 on Friday as Britain recorded its deadliest day yet in the coronavirus pandemic, with 980 more deaths taking the countrys overall toll to nearly 9,000.The rise ...

G20 energy ministers scramble to finalise oil output deal

G20 energy ministers held virtual talks Friday as major oil producers scrambled to finalize output cuts to shore up prices, with Mexico announcing a deal with the United States that could end an impasse. Mexico was the lone holdout in an OP...

Trudeau says 'more normal' phase of Canada's coronavirus fight could come in summer

Canadian life could soon return to a semblance of normality if people bear down now to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the risk of resurgence will remain until a vaccine is developed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.Dur...

Pak shells LoC in Poonch for fifth consecutive day

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the fifth consecutive day on Friday by shelling mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said. At about 2230 hours t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020