UK government functioning efficiently without PM Johnson-health minister

The British government is functioning efficiently in the absence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering in hospital from COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.

Hancock said Johnson's appointed stand-in, foreign minister Dominic Raab, was doing an "excellent job", adding that the government did not have the information yet to make a decision on whether to lift a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

