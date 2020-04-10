UK government functioning efficiently without PM Johnson-health minister

UK government functioning efficiently without PM Johnson-health ministerReuters | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:48 IST
The British government is functioning efficiently in the absence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering in hospital from COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.
Hancock said Johnson's appointed stand-in, foreign minister Dominic Raab, was doing an "excellent job", adding that the government did not have the information yet to make a decision on whether to lift a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
