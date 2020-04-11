Left Menu
Honeywell borrows further $1.5 billion

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 03:06 IST
Honeywell borrows further $1.5 billion
Honeywell Image Credit: ANI

Honeywell International Inc said on Friday it had entered into a $1.5 billion loan agreement to be used for general corporate purposes. The 364-day Credit Agreement was signed with Citibank and JPMorgan Chase, Honeywell said in a filing, adding that the loan does not restrict its ability to pay dividend.

The agreement comes after the industrial conglomerate entered into a $6 billion loan agreement last month to bolster liquidity as the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the global economy. The company, which makes everything from aircraft engine parts to warehouse automation equipment, had $10 billion in cash at the end of 2019, with its pension liability overfunded, it said last month.

Honeywell has reported a surge in demand for its protective face masks in North America, Europe, India and China, following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

