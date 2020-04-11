Argentina's Fernandez extends coronavirus lockdown for big cities

Argentina will extend the lockdown it has imposed as a measure to control the spread of the coronavirus for the country's major cities, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address on Friday.

He did not specify when the lockdown, which was first mandated on March 20, would be lifted. He said the requirement that Argentines stay at home has helped control the rate of new infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

