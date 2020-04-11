Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Tour organisers focusing on postponement, not cancellation

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:40 IST
Cycling-Tour organisers focusing on postponement, not cancellation

Tour de France organisers are focusing on a postponement of this year's race rather than a cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an email seen by Reuters on Saturday which was sent to the publishers of the official Tour programme. The Tour's main publisher said in the email it was "freezing the administrative aspects of our collaboration" ahead of the sport's most prestigious race which is due to run from June 27-July 19.

"The unpredictable nature of the global crisis that we are all caught up in means that we will have to be patient until there's an official announcement of (Tour organisers) ASO about the 2020 race, bearing in mind that the current focus is on a postponement until later in the summer rather than a cancellation," the publishing arm of L'Equipe newspaper, which is owned by the same family as the Tour de France organisers, wrote. Tour de France organisers declined to comment.

The Tokyo Olympics, soccer's European Championship, Wimbledon and French Open tennis, and golf's British Open are among the major sporting events this year which have been postponed or cancelled. Postponing cycling's greatest stage race would be a major challenge for organisers as some 4,500 people - riders, sponsors, organisers and media - are directly involved in the three-week event.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) said last month that the grands tours (France, Italy, Spain) and the major one-day races would have priority on a revised scheduled once racing resumes. May's Giro d'Italia, as well as the Milan-Sanremo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege classics, have already been postponed.

Briton Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour winner, said on Saturday he hoped the race would go ahead. "That's a bit of a shame at the moment but there's a lot of serious things which need to take precedence over that," the Team INEOS rider told the BBC.

"It is a shame but hopefully it can go ahead. Obviously there are bigger things that need to be sorted out first but ... tt's the pinnacle of the sport, it's what it's all about. I'm not sure when but hopefully it goes ahead this year." Since its inception in 1903, the Tour de France has only been cancelled amid the two World Wars with no races held from 1915-18 and 1940-46.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Oilers F Cave, 25, dies after suffering brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning, four days after having surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He was 25. Caves wife, Emily, released a statement confirming the news.It is with grea...

Reports: Colts sign veteran FB Nix

The Indianapolis Colts signed former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix on Saturday, multiple outlets reported. Terms were not disclosed.Primarily used as a lead blocker in Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old Nix made the Pro Bowl in 2017. ...

TRAI issues recommendations on reserve price for auction of FM radio channels

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Saturday recommended that the reserve price for FM radio channels for 273 new cities has been fixed at 80 percent of the valuation for each city. The reserve price will be 80 percent of the valua...

Four-drug mix for COVID-19 can work wonders, say Kerala docs

Kochi, Apr 11 PTI A four-drug mix for COVID-19 patients, who are at the initial stage of developing pneumonia, is proving quite effective in saving lives in a Kerala hospital and could even become an international model for treating the pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020