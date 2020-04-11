Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner directs officials to maintain uninterrupted supply of oxygen to district hospitals

In view of COVID-19 scare, the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, Pandurang K Pole, on Saturday convened a meeting to review uninterrupted supply of oxygen cylinders to the district hospitals.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:43 IST
Kashmir Divisional Commissioner directs officials to maintain uninterrupted supply of oxygen to district hospitals
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In view of COVID-19 scare, the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, Pandurang K Pole, on Saturday convened a meeting to review uninterrupted supply of oxygen cylinders to the district hospitals. Private suppliers informed the officials that 1500 cylinders are already in the stores and additional supply will reach the Valley soon, informed Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Health Services to compile a district-wise requisition chart immediately and submit it to his office for further course of action. The serious COVID-19 patients need ventilator support.

Director Health Services, Dr Sameer Mattoo, Deputy Drug Controller, Private Suppliers and other officers concerned were present in the meeting. Meanwhile, 17 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total positive cases to 224, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of 17 new cases, five have been reported from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir, informed Kansal in a tweet. The first case of COVID-19 in the Union Territory was reported on March 9 and the the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir is at four with one patient in Udhampur in Jammu division and three in Kashmir.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 7,529 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen rebels sentence four journalists to death

A court run by Yemens Huthi rebels sentenced four journalists to death on Saturday for treason and espionage, a judicial official said. The court in Huthi-held capital Sanaa sentenced four journalists to death on charges of treason and spyi...

COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary asks DCPs to ensure security of health professional

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday directed the citys deputy commissioners of police to provide sufficient security to healthcare personnel treating COVID-19 patients in their respective areas. An official said that the chief secre...

Govt eases norms for PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi account holders due to COVID-19

The Finance Ministry on Saturday extended the deadline for mandatory minimum deposit in Public Provident Fund PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi Account SSA for 2019-20 by three months up to June 30 in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus outbrea...

Triathlon-Frodeno completes home Ironman triathlon for charity

Olympic gold medallist Jan Frodeno completed a full Ironman triathlon in his home on Saturday to raise more than 200,000 euros 217,280 for charity. The German, currently in coronavirus lockdown in Girona, Spain, swam 3.86km in his counter-c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020