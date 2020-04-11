Kashmir Divisional Commissioner directs officials to maintain uninterrupted supply of oxygen to district hospitals

In view of COVID-19 scare, the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, Pandurang K Pole, on Saturday convened a meeting to review uninterrupted supply of oxygen cylinders to the district hospitals. Private suppliers informed the officials that 1500 cylinders are already in the stores and additional supply will reach the Valley soon, informed Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Health Services to compile a district-wise requisition chart immediately and submit it to his office for further course of action. The serious COVID-19 patients need ventilator support.

Director Health Services, Dr Sameer Mattoo, Deputy Drug Controller, Private Suppliers and other officers concerned were present in the meeting. Meanwhile, 17 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total positive cases to 224, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of 17 new cases, five have been reported from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir, informed Kansal in a tweet. The first case of COVID-19 in the Union Territory was reported on March 9 and the the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir is at four with one patient in Udhampur in Jammu division and three in Kashmir.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 7,529 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

