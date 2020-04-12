Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon awarding contract to boost N95 mask production capacity by 39 million

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 02:02 IST
Pentagon awarding contract to boost N95 mask production capacity by 39 million
The American military will spend $133 million to increase U.S. domestic N95 mask production by over 39 million over the next 90 days, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

The Pentagon said Saturday it is using its authority under the Defense Production Act to boost the supply of N95 masks, which are essential for protecting healthcare professionals from the coronavirus and are in short supply in many places.

The American military will spend $133 million to increase U.S. domestic N95 mask production by over 39 million over the next 90 days, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews said in a statement. This is the first time the Pentagon is using the Korean War-era law to address coronavirus needs after it won approval late Friday from a White House task force.

The Defense Production Act, approved in 1950, grants the president the power to expand industrial production of key materials or products for national security and other reasons. Andrews said the Pentagon in the coming days will identify the companies involved when the contract is awarded.

Earlier this week, 3M and the White House announced a plan https://bit.ly/3dLDUfT to import 166.5 million N95 masks over the next three months to support healthcare workers in the United States, supplementing the 35 million N95 respirators the company currently produces per month in the United States. The announcement came after Trump last week said he was invoking the Defense Production Act in order to acquire additional N95 masks from the company. Trump had demanded a pause in the exports of domestically produced respirators to Canada and some Latin American countries, where 3M is the primary supplier.

"3M is doing a great job," Trump said Friday. Canadian officials had criticized Trump's efforts to block 3M export of N95 respirator masks to Canada.

Last month, Trump invoked the act to require General Motors Co to build ventilators needed to treat severely sick coronavirus patients even though the U.S. automaker announced it would begin building ventilators by mid-April. On Wednesday, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department awarded GM a contract for $489 million to produce 30,000 ventilators, while it also announced a $646.7 million contract given to Dutch health technology company Philips to produce 43,000 ventilators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Blackhawks, D Mitchell agree on entry-level deal

Defenseman Ian Mitchell has agreed to an entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to multiple reports Saturday. According to The Athletic, Mitchell has yet to sign the deal but has agreed to a three-year contract. The con...

Golf-Memorial tournament to slot into British Open dates - Nicklaus

Golfs prestigious Memorial tournament is likely to slot into the calendar on the July dates of the cancelled British Open, tournament host Jack Nicklaus said. Nicklaus thinks it unlikely the Memorial can be staged in its original June 4-7 t...

Nats GM: Team staffer tested positive for COVID-19

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo on Friday said a team employee tested positive for the coronavirus but added it is not a player and that the staffer is getting better. Speaking on a conference call, Rizzo said the employee i...

Egyptian police disperse villagers who stopped burial of doctor killed by coronavirus

Egyptian police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse a crowd of people who gathered in a village near the Nile Delta to prevent the burial of a doctor who died of coronavirus, according to local newspapers and footage on social media. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020