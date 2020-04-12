Five new COVID-19 cases in Nashik

Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Nashik, taking the total number of such cases in the Maharashtra district to 20, an official said on Sunday. All the new patients, including three females and two males, are from Malegaon town, the district administration official said.

Out of the 53 swab samples sent for testing, results of five came out positive around Saturday midnight and 48 were negative, he said. Earlier, one COVID-19 death was reported from the district on April 8.

Meanwhile, the first coronavirus patient from the district, a 30-year-old man belonging to Pimpalgaon Najik village near Lasalgaon in Niphad taluka, has recovered, the official said. His second report after the treatment also came out negative late Saturday night, he said, adding that the man tested positive for coronavirus on March 29.

