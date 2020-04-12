Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khattar speaks to Haryana coronavirus survivors: ‘Their stories offer hope to other patients’

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:29 IST
Khattar speaks to Haryana coronavirus survivors: ‘Their stories offer hope to other patients’

There were talks of hope, faith, gratefulness and courage -- but some complaints too. The stories and experiences shared by coronavirus survivors from Haryana when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke to them over phone on Sunday will give strength to those who are still battling COVId-19.

“Strong will power and faith in the doctors, and they will get well soon,” said a male patient from Faridabad who has now recovered, Khattar spoke to the survivors during his televised address to the people of the state when he also updated them about the COVID-19 situation in Haryana. He said the survivors had shown strong will power and determination to battle the infection.

“They were fighting battle against the life threatening disease, but they did not let this disease dampen their spirit,” he said. Khattar said that of 180 positive cases in the state so far, 36 have recovered.

The Faridabad patient said he had tested positive on March 28. “I was treated in Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, I was treated very well by doctors. I was discharged after two weeks. The doctors used to come for checking on me twice a day,” he said.

He said he was still in the mandatory post-discharge home-quarantine, but he was getting full support from the people in the area he lives. “People need not feel scared, they should have faith in themselves, strong will power and faith in the doctors and they will get well,” he said.

Khattar told him that he wants to assure that in Haryana as in the rest of the country, doctors are putting their best efforts to give best treatment to COVID-19 patients. Another male patient from Gurgaon, who showed symptoms two days after his return from abroad on March 7, said he was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi after testing positive.

“On March 25, I was discharged and later my home-quarantine period is also over now,” he said, adding he was the second patient to test positive from Haryana. Another male patient from Gurgaon said that on March 22-23, he had slight fever and when it did not improve over three days, he got admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.

On April 2, he was told he had pneumonia and later tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Four members of his family were tested for the virus, but their reports turned negative, he told the CM.

A mother from Gurgaon shared the story about his UK-returned daughter testing positive on March 17, two days upon her return from the European nation where she is pursuing her higher studies. The woman's son also tested positive and both were initially admitted to Civil Hospital in Gurgaon.

However, “both children have been discharged now and their home quarantine is also complete,” she said. A woman patient, who did not share the place from where she belonged to, said that even after being cured the attitude of her neighbours towards her was not good.

“I have recovered but neighbours in my village are not treating me well and accuse me of bringing disease in the village,” she said. At this, Khattar said that they have appealed that everyone should cooperate and sympathise with the people who have recovered after fighting the battle against coronavirus.

“I will ask the administration people and the Deputy Commissioner concerned to look into this. We will ensure that you do not face any difficulty at the place where you live or work,” Khattar assured her..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Researchers report new advancement in study of depression

The biology of depression and the effect of antidepressants involves a particular protein -- GPR56 -- suggests a new study. The researchers believe that this protein could offer a novel target for new antidepressant drugs. Depression is a c...

Pak soldiers shoot at 2 boats off Guj coast, fisherman injured

An Indian fisherman was injured on Sunday evening after personnel of the Pakistan Marines opened fire on two boats near the international maritime boundary line IMBL in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Okha in Gujarat, police said. The two ...

UP govt has set up panels to look into problems of various sectors: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the state government has set up some committees which will work on different schemes after April 15 and contribute towards successfully fighting the novel coronavirus. The state go...

Enforce containment measures ruthlessly: Gehlot tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked officials to follow the governments containment strategy ruthlessly and survey every house to identify people infected with COVID-19 as soon as possible to stop the further spread of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020