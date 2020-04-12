Left Menu
Telangana Health Minister comes to the aid of pregnant woman who couldn't afford hospital delivery

Telangana government came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who needed medical attention but was unable to afford the treatment.

ANI | Karimnagar (Telangana) | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 23:35 IST
Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana government came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who needed medical attention but was unable to afford the treatment. The woman was treated at a government hospital in Huzurabad after the state Health Minister Eatala Rajender intervened.

As per the minister, the woman is a native of Ongole in Andhra Pradesh and lives with her parents in Kothapally village of Karimnagar District of Telangana, to earn a livelihood. The woman used to regularly visit a private hospital in Karimnagar for checkups. She approached the hospital in a critical condition as her delivery date was due but the hospital management allegedly asked for Rs 2 lakh.

The family decided to return to their native place as they were unable to afford the amount. But they got stuck in Telangana due to the lockdown and that is when the minister intervened after the family brought the matter to his notice. The minister ordered the doctors at Huzurabad government hospital to admit her and provide the best possible treatment.

The woman later delivered a healthy baby at the hospital and is in a stable condition. "I would like to thank Eatela Rajendra for acting immediately and sending me to this hospital, and the doctors' team which saved me and my baby," said the woman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

