Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,537, deaths by 126 - RKI

Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 2,537 to 123,016, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

That was lower than a 2,821 increase reported on Sunday and marked the third decline after four days of increases.

The reported death toll has risen by 126 to 2,799.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

