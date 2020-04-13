Turkey to impose fresh lockdown next weekend to halt COVID-19 spread - Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey would impose a fresh lockdown next weekend as part of measures to halt the spread of COVID-19, having locked down 31 provinces last weekend.

Erdogan was speaking after a cabinet meeting. The 48-hour curfew lifted overnight covered all the country' major cities including its commercial hub Istanbul, which is home to 16 million residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

