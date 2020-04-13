WHO chief says confident U.S. funding will continue in COVID fight

The head of the World Health Organization voiced confidence on Monday that the United States would continue funding his U.N. agency which is leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite criticism by President Donald Trump. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, also said that countries in Europe that are considering lifting restrictions must be guided by the need to protect human health, adding: "Control measures must be lifted slowly and with control."

Tedros, asked by a U.S.-based journalist about reports that Trump might "cut off" funding this week, said he had spoken with him two weeks ago. "What I know is that he is supportive and I hope that the funding to WHO will continue. The relationship we have is very good and we hope that this will continue."

