Health News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus outbreak could peak this week; UK chief adviser expects COVID deaths curve to plateau and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. coronavirus outbreak could peak this week, CDC director says

The coronavirus outbreak could reach its peak in the United States this week, a top U.S. health official said on Monday, pointing to signs of stabilization across the country. The United States, with the world's third-largest population, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other country, more than 22,000 as of Monday morning according to a Reuters tally.

UK chief adviser expects COVID deaths curve to plateau for two or three weeks

Britain should expect the number of daily deaths from coronavirus to continue to rise this week, followed by a plateau for a period of two to three weeks, the government's chief scientific adviser said on Monday. "You'd expect that (the plateau) to go on for two or three weeks but I can't be absolutely sure on the time of that," said Patrick Vallance at a daily government news conference.

Italy's daily coronavirus cases decline, deaths rise

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 566 on Monday, up from 431 the day before, but the number of new cases slowed to 3,153 from a previous 4,092. The number of new cases was the lowest since April 7.

U.S. sailor from coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier dies after contracting virus

A U.S. Navy sailor died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus aboard the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain was fired after warning his crew would die unnecessarily unless strong action was taken. The sailor, the first active-duty U.S. servicemember to die from coronavirus complications, was admitted to intensive care on April 9 after being found unresponsive in his quarters. The sailor had tested positive exactly two weeks ago on March 30, the Navy said.

Reasons for hope: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus

With much of the world living in lockdown, the spread of the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, that was first detected in China late last year is beginning to slow in some places. As of April 12, 1.8 million had been infected and 115,000 killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. While a safe, effective vaccine is still more than a year away, researchers are rushing to repurpose existing drugs and non-drug therapies as well as testing promising experimental drugs that were already in clinical trials.

Wyoming reports first coronavirus death, marking loss of life in all 50 U.S. states

Wyoming reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Monday, the final U.S. state to report a fatality from the outbreak. A man in Johnson County with underlying health conditions was the state's first fatality, Governor Mark Gordon posted on Twitter.

WHO chief says confident U.S. funding will continue in COVID fight

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) voiced confidence on Monday that the United States would continue funding his U.N. agency, despite President Donald Trump's criticism of WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that the Trump administration was re-evaluating U.S. funding to the body, saying international organizations utilizing U.S. taxpayer money needed to deliver on their goals.

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced he was extending a virtual lockdown to curb the cornavirus outbreak until May 11, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won. Acknowledging his country had not been sufficiently prepared early on to face the challenges posed by the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Macron said the unprecedented restrictions put in place were showing results.

Pentagon awards contract for N-95 mask sterilization at 60 sites

The Pentagon awarded a $400 million contract to Ohio-based nonprofit research organization Battelle so it can help to sterilize N-95 masks at 60 locations using concentrated hydrogen peroxide vapor. Battelle said on Friday it was awarded the contract by the Pentagon's Defense Logistics Agency on behalf of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Vaccine needed to end social distancing: Irish health minister

Social distancing rules adopted to slow the spread of coronavirus by keeping people two meters apart will remain largely in place until an effective treatment or vaccine is available, Ireland's health minister said on Monday. More than a dozen large global drugmakers have announced plans in recent months to develop vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus, although few if any are likely to reach patients in time to stem the current outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.