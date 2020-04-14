UK's Heathrow Airport sees passenger demand down by 90% in April

UK's Heathrow Airport sees passenger demand down by 90% in AprilReuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:52 IST
Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, forecast that passenger demand would plunge by over 90% in April, as coronavirus restrictions stop most people from traveling. Heathrow said on Tuesday that its passenger numbers were down 52% in March compared with the same period last year, with many of those journeys being made by Britons returning home from abroad.
The airport, which is owned by a group of investors including Spain's Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, said it was now only using one of its two runways, as flights continue for cargo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
