UK's Heathrow Airport sees passenger demand down by 90% in April

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, forecast that passenger demand would plunge by over 90% in April, as coronavirus restrictions stop most people from traveling. Heathrow said on Tuesday that its passenger numbers were down 52% in March compared with the same period last year, with many of those journeys being made by Britons returning home from abroad.

The airport, which is owned by a group of investors including Spain's Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, said it was now only using one of its two runways, as flights continue for cargo.

