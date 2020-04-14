Left Menu
French economy to contract 8% this year - finance minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:35 IST
Bruno Le Maire (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@BrunoLeMaire)

The French economy is expected to contract 8% this year, the finance minister said on Monday, revising the government's outlook for the second time in a week.

"We will have a growth forecast of -8 in the updated budget law," Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV, revising the estimate down from -6% flagged on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

