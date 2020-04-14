Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period - OBR

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:05 IST
UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period - OBR

Britain's economy could shrink by 35% in the April-June period, and the unemployment rate could more than double to 10% due to the government's coronavirus shutdown, the country's independent budget forecasters said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said the budget deficit could hit 273 billion pounds ($342.23 billion) in the 2020/21 tax year, five times its previous estimate and equivalent to 14% of gross domestic product, its biggest since World War Two. The projection was based on the assumption that the shutdown lasts for three months followed by another three-month period during which restrictions are partially lifted, the OBR said.

It said the economy could bounce back quickly after the plunge in the second quarter. The OBR said public sector net debt could exceed 100% of gross domestic product during the 2020/21 financial year but end it at around 95% of GDP.

Before the crisis, the OBR had forecast debt would be 77% of GDP in 2020/21. ($1 = 0.7977 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Congress leader booked for violating lockdown rules in Telangana

Senior Congress leader, Hanumantha Rao has been booked for allegedly violating lockdown rules by approaching Dr. BR Ambedkars statue and garlanding it on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary. Speaking to ANI, Hanumanth Rao, Senior Co...

Indian Consulate General in UAE resumes partial passport services

The Indian Consulate General in Dubai has issued an advisory on partially resuming the passport services for Indian applicants through BLS Sharjah Centre from April 15 onwards. The advisory from the consulate general says that the applicati...

South Africa won't consider IMF adjustment programme, finance minister says

South Africa will not consider International Monetary Fund funding accompanied by a structural adjustment programme as it battles to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday.Afri...

HC restrains Punjab and Sind Bank from declaring educational society NPA

The Delhi High Court has restrained the Punjab and Sind Bank from declaring an educational society, which defaulted in repaying loan installments, as a Non-Performing Asset during the nationwide lockdown. Justice Rekha Palli, who heard the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020