Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuomo says if Trump ordered New York to reopen, he 'wouldn't do it'

Reuters | New York | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:03 IST
Cuomo says if Trump ordered New York to reopen, he 'wouldn't do it'
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday he would not abide by any order that U.S. President Donald Trump might give to reopen his state in an unsafe manner during the coronavirus outbreak.

"If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn't do it," Cuomo said in an interview with CNN. Trump said on Monday he believed he had "total authority" overstates in terms of the U.S. coronavirus response, a stance that is not supported by the Constitution and was immediately rejected by legal experts and some governors.

Cuomo said any such order would set up a constitutional challenge between the states and the federal government that would go to court. "And the worst possible thing he could do at this moment to act dictatorial and to act in a partisan, divisive way," he said, referring to the president's impending bid for re-election in November. "Keep the politics out of it."

Cuomo said the country's founders had already settled the matter. "We had this argument. It was done a long time ago. People by the name of Hamilton, and Jefferson and Madison and Washington. And they concluded this. They wrote a document that's called the Constitution of the United States."

"It says the federal government does not have absolute power," said Cuomo. "It says the exact opposite of what the president said. It says that would be a king."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

G7 agreed on need to aid emerging economies battling with virus - Japan's Aso

G7 finance leaders agreed on Tuesday on the need to provide financial and technical assistance to emerging economies battling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.The finance leaders of the...

Kolkata traders lose bumper 'Poila Baisakh' business

The City of Joy, in the wake of the lockdown, wore a sombre look on Poila Baisakh Bengali New Year - an occasion otherwise marked by celebrations, exchange of gifts, and sumptuous meals. Lakhs of retailers and jewellers could not open shops...

Gulf's migrant workers left stranded and struggling by coronavirus outbreak

Charity workers are scouring the United Arab Emirates for empty buildings and Bahrain is repurposing closed schools to rehouse low income labourers from overcrowded accommodation, a hotspot for the coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf.The chall...

Mexican president offers to bring forward recall referendum

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he was offering adversaries the chance to bring forward a recall referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from its proposed date in the spring of 2022.Speaking at a regular gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020