COVID-19: No hospital should refuse to treat patients, says Rajasthan health minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:21 IST
COVID-19: No hospital should refuse to treat patients, says Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said private hospitals need to fulfil their responsibility during the COVID-19 crisis situation and should not refuse to treat patients.  The minister's comments came in the wake of a complaint against two private hospitals of refusing to treat a patient from a novel coronavirus hotspot. The hospitals were issued show cause notices.  Sharma said complaints are coming from many parts of the state that some private hospitals are showing inequality in treating patients. He said be it a private or a government hospital, treatment should be given to patients on priority.  The minister said the coronavirus situation is under control in the state and 3,000 tests can be done daily in all the state's medical colleges, including those in Jaipur. He said except some districts, including Jaipur, in the state, there is no information about increase of COVID-19 positive cases from anywhere

Sharma said 147 people, who had tested COVID-19 positive, have now tested negative after treatment and 74 have been discharged.  The state has reported 969 coronavirus positive cases so far, of which 441 are from Jaipur. The entire state is under lockdown from March 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

