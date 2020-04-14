Left Menu
Development News Edition

Review lockdown, impose cluster restrictions: Health experts' task force to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:52 IST
Review lockdown, impose cluster restrictions: Health experts' task force to govt

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A group of public health experts on Tuesday urged the Centre to consider reviewing the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and replace it with cluster restrictions. The 'Joint COVID-19 Task Force' constituted by Indian Public Health Association (IPHA) and Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM), in a statement, asked the government to also increase public awareness and preventive measures as well as to ensure that people maintain physical distancing while avoiding social stigma.

The 13-member task force includes doctors from AIIMS, PGIMER Chandigarh, professors from JNU and Banaras Hindu University and experts from the Public Health Foundation of India. Proposing a 10-point action plan to fight the pandemic, it urged the government to ensure universal mask usage and to test, track and isolate with marked scaling up of diagnostic facilities. The experts called for Rapid Response Teams, strengthening intensive care capacity and optimal PPE for frontline health care workers.

"Deploy mobile (well-equipped with PPE) multidisciplinary Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) at district level coordinated by District Surveillance Officer (DSO) and supported by Epidemiologist and District Public Health Laboratory (with enough test kits). "Nosocomial infection of COVD-19 is a serious challenge affecting safety and morale of health care providers (HCP). This is also an important mode of infection transmission amplification and acceleration once HCPs become 'super-spreaders'. Appropriate PPE must be provided to HCP to instill confidence and alternate teams identified to take care of attrition due to fatigue, exposure and quarantine," the JTF said.

It said a Public Health Commission with task-specific Working Groups may be urgently constituted to provide real-time technical inputs to the government and called for an increase in health expenditure to 5 percent of GDP and focus on strengthening the public health system. "It is unrealistic that COVID-19 pandemic can be eliminated at this stage given that the entire population is susceptible. At this point of time no vaccine or known effective treatment for the disease is available, the task force said.

It said a realistic goal would be to spread out the disease over an extended period of time and effectively plan and manage so that the healthcare delivery system is not overwhelmed. "We urge the government of India to consider a 10-point action plan for control of the pandemic in India," the task force said. PTI AG RDM RDM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Apple launches site to show how coronavirus lockdowns affect movement

Apple Inc on Tuesday said it would release data that could help inform public health authorities on whether people are driving less during lockdown orders to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.The data is gathered by counting the number...

Back from meet with Rupani, Cong MLA tests COVID-19 positive

In a worrying development, a local Congress MLA, who attended a high-level meeting called by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday morning, tested positive for coronavirus in the evening, said a civic official. Congress MLA Imran K...

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 107 to 1,403 -health minister

Turkeys confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,062 in the past 24 hours, and 107 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,403, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.The total number of cases in the country stood...

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 25,000, doubling in one week - Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,000 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak.The United States, with the worlds third-lar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020