Trump says halting World Health Organization funding over its handling of virus

Trump says halting World Health Organization funding over its handling of virusReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 03:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 03:57 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his administration to at least temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump, at a White House news conference, said the WHO had "failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable." He said the group had promoted China's "disinformation" about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- World Health Organization
- White House
- China
ALSO READ
PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19
PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19.
Indo-US partnership is stronger than ever:PM Modi after US Prez Donald Trump thanks India for HCQ decision.
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding