Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia looking into UN global ceasefire proposal - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:43 IST
Russia looking into UN global ceasefire proposal - Kremlin

Russian diplomats were looking into a global ceasefire proposal put forward by the UN chief over the coronavirus crisis, the Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month called for a ceasefire in conflicts around the globe so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously, the work is under way... The diplomats are working. As soon as the work is completed and agreed with the partners, corresponding statements will be announced," the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

No community transmission in India so far, there have been some local outbreaks: Health Ministry.

No community transmission in India so far, there have been some local outbreaks Health Ministry....

Govts decision to allow opening of manufacturing units in rural areas will help export sector: FIEO

Exporters body FIEO on Wednesday said the governments decision to resume factory operations in rural areas would help in opening of about 80-85 per cent of the manufacturing gradually and augmenting supply which will bring exports back on t...

Coronavirus: 6 senior officers appointed to tackle COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

The Odisha government has appointed six senior bureaucrats for containment of COVID-19 in three zones here after the state capital emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus cases, a senior official said. Of the total 60 persons who have tested po...

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, 8 are from Jaipur

The total number of cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan reached 1046 with 12 new cases reported on Wednesday. The Rajasthan Health Department said, 12 more COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday. Eight from Jaipur, one each from Dausa,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020