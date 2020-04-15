CDC Director says has productive relationship with WHO

CDC Director says has productive relationship with WHOReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:51 IST
The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said on Wednesday the agency has a very productive relationship with the World Health Organization, whose funding was cut by President Donald Trump over the coronavirus crisis.
"The CDC and WHO have had a long history of working together in multiple outbreaks around the world as we continue to do in this one," Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America."
"We've had a very productive public health relationship. We continue to have that continues to have that."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19
PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19.
Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM
Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM
Indo-US partnership is stronger than ever:PM Modi after US Prez Donald Trump thanks India for HCQ decision.