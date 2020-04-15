Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDC Director says has productive relationship with WHO

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:51 IST
CDC Director says has productive relationship with WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said on Wednesday the agency has a very productive relationship with the World Health Organization, whose funding was cut by President Donald Trump over the coronavirus crisis.

"The CDC and WHO have had a long history of working together in multiple outbreaks around the world as we continue to do in this one," Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America."

"We've had a very productive public health relationship. We continue to have that continues to have that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany slams Trump's WHO payment freeze

Germany slammed Wednesday the US decision to suspend payments to the World Health Organization WHO, as Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned against blaming others for the coronavirus crisis. US President Donald Trump announced the funding fre...

Deputies: Florida doctors who took down Trump flag arrested

Deputies in Florida said two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbors property. Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, allegedly took the flag on April 7 while their two chi...

HC backs Mumbai police's order against fake social media posts

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the Mumbai polices order prohibiting dissemination of fake messages on social media was issued to protect citizens from incorrect information about COVID-19. Justice R K Deshpande refused to grant int...

Britain was too slow to act on COVID-19, opposition Labour leader says

The leader of Britains main opposition party on Wednesday accused the government of being too slow to impose a lockdown when the novel coronavirus first hit the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially refrained from approving the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020