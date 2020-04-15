Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until May 3 with some easing - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:21 IST
Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until May 3 with some easing - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany will consider relaxing restrictions next week on shops introduced last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus but extend limits on movement until May 3, several participants in talks between regional and central government said on Wednesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel is to hold talks with state premiers of Germany's 16 states from 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) to agree on whether and how to loosen some of the restrictions given some improvement in the situation.

Among the issues under discussion are when schools, shops, and factories may re-open, the option of making people wear protective face masks in public and the merits of a mobile phone app to help trace new cases. Merkel's cabinet has already decided to extend border controls to Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, and Denmark by 20 days to early May, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

With several EU countries now trying different ways to ease their restrictions, the European Commission is urging member states to coordinate their efforts, warning that failure to do so could result in new spikes in cases. Infectious disease experts say that four weeks of keeping schools, factories and shops shut has brought progress but warn that the epidemic is not yet contained and there is a long way to go before normal life resumes in Europe's biggest economy.

Companies and politicians are also worried about the economic impact of a long shutdown although the government has tried to cushion the blow with a range of measures, including a 750-billion-euro ($822.23 billion) stimulus package. The Economy Ministry said Germany entered a recession in March and the slowdown is likely to continue until the middle of the year.

"Collapsing global demand, interruption of supply chains, changes in consumer behavior and uncertainty among investors are having a massive impact on Germany," it said. It said even if social distancing measures were eased, economic activity would continue to be very subdued and would only pick up gradually.

Some 725,000 companies in Germany had applied for short-time work by April 13, the Labour Office said on Wednesday, a roughly 12% rise from the previous week, said the Labour Office. Short-time work is a form of state aid that allows employers to switch employees to shorter working hours during an economic downturn to keep them on the payroll. It has been widely used by industry, including Germany's car sector.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,486 to 127,584, said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases earlier, with a reported death toll of 3,254 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares fall, weighed down by cheap oil and economic warnings

Global stocks fell on Wednesday as oil prices dropped and warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s underscored the economic damage done by the coronavirus pandemic. European stock markets faltered, with the pan-European STOXX ...

CDC director says 19-20 U.S. states may be ready to reopen May 1

The director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday he believes 19 or 20 U.S. states have had limited impact from the new coronavirus and their governors believe they may be ready to reopen by President ...

Due date to fill Electronic Challan Cum Return for March extended up to 15 May

Considering the unprecedented situation created by COVID-19 and lockdown announced by the Central Government from 24.03.2020 midnight onwards to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the due date for filing of Electronic Challan Cum Return ECR fo...

Liquor shops in Assam to shut down till May 3

The Assam government has decided to shut down all liquor shops across the state from 5 pm on Wednesday in view of COVID-19 lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. The licensee of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL OFFCS OFF shops, wholes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020