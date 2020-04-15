Left Menu
Development News Edition

106-year-old woman beats COVID-19 in Britain

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:03 IST
106-year-old woman beats COVID-19 in Britain

A 106-year-old woman, thought to be the oldest patient in Britain to beat the novel coronavirus, has been discharged from hospital. Connie Titchen, a great grandmother from Birmingham, in central England, battled the virus for just under three weeks and was given a clean bill of health by medics at City Hospital.

"I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus," Titchen said. "I can’t wait to see my family." Titchen, who was born in 1913 and has lived through both world wars, was admitted to hospital in mid-March with suspected pneumonia. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 soon afterwards.

"She has always cooked for herself too, although she likes a cheeky McDonalds every now and then. I haven’t told her they are closed," said her granddaughter Alex Jones, 40. "I think the secret of her old age is that she is physically active and very independent. She had a hip operation back in December and within 30 days she was walking again. She really is amazing and I know all the family can’t wait to see her. She has quite a few fans!"

Nurse Kelly Smith who looked after Titchen said: "It’s been fantastic to see Connie recover. She is amazing and we’ve been doing our best to nurse her back to health."

"We were really pleased when she was given the all clear. It’s nice to see patients leave our ward after having beaten this virus."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bar Council of Delhi to provide financial assistance to needy advocates

In an unprecedented move, the Bar Council of Delhi has unanimously resolved to provide financial assistance to needy advocates in backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Applications were invited through email up to April 2, 2020, fro...

Gilgit-Baltistan struggling to fight COVID-19

Amid COVID-19 outbreak in Gilgit-Baltistan, the government in Pakistan occupied region is struggling to deal with the coronavirus for want of financial support and medical infrastructure. Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Re...

Doctor admitted to Delhi hospital over coronavirus fears

A doctor suspected of suffering from coronavirus was admitted to a Delhi hospital, an official said here on Wednesday. He was taken to the same hospital where he worked from his flat in Ghaziabad around 9.30 pm on Tuesday night, Chief Me...

Care Ratings appoints Ajay Mahajan MD, chief executive

Domestic rater Care Ratings on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ajay Mahajan as its managing director and chief executive.&#160; The appointment of Mahajan, who joins the company from private lender IDFC First Bank, comes nearly eig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020