Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-G20 debt moratorium should be followed by more measures, Germany's Scholz says

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:46 IST
INTERVIEW-G20 debt moratorium should be followed by more measures, Germany's Scholz says

A debt moratorium to help the world's poorest countries survive the coronavirus crisis should be followed by more measures, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that China's support for those efforts was crucial. The finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 group of the world's largest economies held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to further address the global challenges presented by the pandemic.

On their agenda is a plan to relieve the world's poorest countries of debt payments this year so they have more money for healthcare as the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world, pushing the global economy into the steepest downturn since the Great Depression. "I'm convinced that the poorest countries in the world need support and therefore a moratorium on debt must be guaranteed," Scholz said in a Reuters interview shortly before the G20 talks.

"This requires international cooperation -- also far beyond the previous circles. So it's important that not only the traditional countries do it ... a contribution from China would of course be very important in this context." Sources familiar with the process had told Reuters this week they expected the G20 to endorse suspending debt payments at least until the end of the year, despite some resistance from China, which has overtaken the World Bank as a major lender to developing countries, especially in Africa.

Scholz said G20 members were discussing a debt moratorium of "manageable size" and that an agreement to suspend debt payments should be followed by more measures to help the world's poorest countries recover after the coronavirus crisis. In Europe, Scholz said, the question of how to finance an economic recovery plan after the crisis needed "joint European answers".

Asked if Germany would support joint issuance of debt worth up to 100 billion euros per year through the European Commission, as some officials have suggested, Scholz said more clarity was needed first on how much money was actually required. "When we know where the recovery needs support, then we can also know how much money is needed at national and at European level. And only then it also makes sense to think precisely about the structure of programs," Scholz said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier on Wednesday that the European Union needed to put its multi-year budget at the centre of the bloc's economic recovery plan -- probably triggering more battles among member states about how to pay for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple launches new iPhone SE starting at $399

Apple on Wednesday launched a new iPhone aimed at the budget-minded, aiming to fill a gap in its lineup ahead of upgrading its flagship handsetThe updated iPhone SE will start at 399, or less than half the price of its leading flagship devi...

Nearly 175,000 Pakistanis denied coronavirus testing for failing to meet criteria: report

Nearly 175,000 people in Pakistan have been denied testing for coronavirus for failing to meet the criteria for such examinations, a media report said on Wednesday. Pakistan has registered over 6,245 coronavirus cases and more than 112 deat...

Indians shine in first international online shooting competition

The experienced Amanpreet Singh, Manu Bhaker and Meghana Sajjanar were among the Indian shooters who shone in the first-of-its-kind International Online Shooting Championship held on Wednesday. In the 10m air rifle event, Austrias Martin St...

In nod to governors, Trump walks back total authority claim

President Donald Trump said hes open to some states reopening before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month, as he appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act. Hours...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020