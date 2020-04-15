Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK extends cut-off date for state wage payments after protests

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:50 IST
UK extends cut-off date for state wage payments after protests

Britain's finance ministry extended on Wednesday the cut-off date for its multi-billion-pound scheme to pay 80% of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off due to the coronavirus shutdown after protests from people who stood to miss out.

The eligibility cut-off date for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was extended to March 19, the day before the scheme was announced, from a previous date of Feb. 28. Employees who began their jobs after Feb. 28 would now qualify, benefitting over 200,000 people, the ministry said.

The support mechanism, which pays furloughed workers up to 2,500 pounds ($3,124.50) per month for at least three months, is expected to be fully operational next week, it said. The scheme is designed to discourage firms, many of whom have been effectively shuttered by the government's lockdown, from laying off staff.

It is the centrepiece of the government's attempts to limit the economic damage and make for a faster recover once the restrictions are lifted. On Tuesday, Britain's independent budget forecasting office estimated that 30% of employees will be covered at a cost of 42 billion pounds ($52 billion) to the public finances. Around a fifth of that amount would flow back to the finance ministry in the form of income tax and national insurance contributions. ($1 = 0.8006 pounds) (reporting by William Schomberg and William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EDward Gaming clinches LPL playoff spot with win

EDward Gaming secured a spot in the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Oh My God on Wednesday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League. EDG 9-5 are in fifth place with two matches left before the season ends on Monday.Eight teams qualify for th...

Sterling falls off monthly highs as optimism proves premature

The pound fell back on Wednesday from one-month highs against the dollar and euro as investors realised it was too early to be optimistic about a recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Sterlings fall against the dollar was driven by a dire g...

Vatican removes financial watchdog head as scandal continues

The Vatican on Wednesday replaced the director of its financial watchdog agency, completing a coup that began in October with controversial police raids on the watchdog offices and an investigation into a London real estate deal. The Vatica...

Aston Martin extends manufacturing suspensions by a week over coronavirus

Aston Martin is extending by a week the manufacturing suspensions in place at its two car factories, ahead of the arrival of its crucial first sport utility vehicle, whilst lockdown measures to combat coronavirus continue.The luxury automak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020