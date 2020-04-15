Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU bailout fund opens rift in Italy's coalition, PM calls for calm

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:10 IST
EU bailout fund opens rift in Italy's coalition, PM calls for calm

Italy's ruling parties are divided over whether to use the European Union bailout fund to help the country's coronavirus-battered economy, potentially weakening the government as it struggles to bring the epidemic under control. A half-trillion-euro support package agreed by EU finance ministers includes funds managed by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which Italy has always declined to use in the past to avoid tough fiscal conditions.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said last week Italy would continue to eschew the ESM and battle instead for the issuance of common debt, which is opposed by Germany, Austria, Finland and the Netherlands. But Conte's position is being contested by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the second-largest party in the governing coalition led by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

The PD says the terms of the new ESM package, which are not premised on any policy or budgetary conditions other than that the money be used for health needs, means it would be self-defeating to decline it. "If we can obtain billions in support of health care, without conditionality and respecting Italian sovereignty, I believe that we will have to take these resources. We need them for hospitals," PD leader Nicola Zingaretti told reporters.

5-Star continues to see the ESM as a threat to Italy's economic autonomy and has warned Conte, who is not a member of either party but is seen as closer to 5-Star, not to change tack. Its leader Vito Crimi on Wednesday called the ESM a "rip-off", adding that 5-Star, the biggest party in parliament, would never endorse its use. He added that at some stage EU institutions will impose budget and fresh policy conditions on countries that accept ESM funds.

Conte will have to settle the dispute before a video conference among European leaders on April 23 when Italy will be expected to make its position clear. He tried to defuse the quarrel on Wednesday, warning in a Facebook post that the ESM "risks dividing the whole of Italy," and adding that more information was needed on the terms of any credit lines before a final decision could be taken.

Until these details are clear, discussing whether an ESM loan is in Italy's interests is "a merely abstract and schematic debate," Conte said. Italy's death toll from the coronavirus is the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

Its economy, which was already close to recession before the virus hit and has barely grown for decades, is likely to shrink 9.1% this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. The 5-Star's opposition to the ESM is shared by the main opposition parties, led by Matteo Salvini's right-wing League.

Underscoring its divisions, the coalition said on Wednesday that Conte would not seek a parliamentary vote next week giving him a formal mandate to negotiate at the EU video-summit, angering the opposition. "They have gagged parliament", said Riccardo Molinari, the League's lower house leader. ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Editing by Gavin Jones and Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Notre-Dame's great bell tolls once more on anniversary of fire

A year on from the inferno that gutted Notre-Dame de Paris, the cathedrals great bell rang out across the capital on Wednesday in a tribute to the Gothic landmarks resilience and to the medics battling the coronavirus epidemic. The bourdon ...

Surgical masks worth Rs 12 lakh seized; one arrested

Police have seized 81,000 three ply surgical masks which were stocked for sale in the black market in view of the coronavirus outbreak, and arrested one person, an official said on Wednesday. The value of the seized masks was Rs 12.15 lakh,...

In Syria, puppets show displaced children how to deal with coronavirus

Standing in colorful hula hoops carefully spaced to illustrate social distancing, young children in a camp in war-torn Syria give an enthusiastic welcome to a puppet show staged to teach them about the coronavirus. Volunteers visited the ca...

Trudeau says Canada's lockdown will last 'many more weeks'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canadas lockdown will last many more weeks and warned Canadians if the economy is reopened too soon, all the sacrifices they are making now might be for nothing as the country could see anot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020