Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland says rise in coronavirus cases is due to increased testing

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 16-04-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:30 IST
Ireland says rise in coronavirus cases is due to increased testing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland's highest number of daily coronavirus cases reported so far is due to increased testing and not as a result of the virus spreading more quickly among the population, the country's chief medical officer said on Wednesday. Ireland's total cases rose to 12,547 after positive results were returned from 657 samples tested in Irish laboratories, and a further 411 samples mostly taken in March that were sent to a German laboratory to help clear a backlog in testing.

Ireland had carried out just over 90,000 tests by the end of Monday, proportionately among the highest in Europe, the health department says. That was more than double the 42,500 completed a week earlier with the vast majority of the backlog now cleared. "We think this is more the increase in testing that we have been doing. We've kept an eye on the percentage of cases that are positive during the week and it has stayed pretty constant," Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan told a news conference.

"It could be either that you're doing more testing and picking up more cases or that there is truly an increase in the number of cases in the population. We think it's the former... As we've increased the number of tests, we've got a proportional increase in the number of cases identified." Health officials have been encouraged by a stabilization in the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care. Holohan said that of the 285 admitted to date, 158 remained in critical care, with 84 discharged and 43 fatalities.

He also reported a significant drop in recent days in the number of referrals from local doctors, with many of the positive tests now likely to come from hospitals and nursing homes, where the spread is of particular concern to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengals RB Mixon reportedly plans holdout

With the NFL on hold, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is contemplating a holdout. According to The Athletic, Mixon requested a long-term deal before the start of the 2020 NFL regular season and the Bengals are prepared to play wit...

Amazon to shut French centres for five days over virus ruling

Online retailer Amazon said on Wednesday it would close its French distribution centres for five days after a court-ordered it to evaluate measures taken to protect workers from coronavirus. The sites would be closed from Thursday but emplo...

WarnerMedia in distribution deal for HBO Max with Charter

ATT Incs WarnerMedia signed a distribution agreement with Charter Communications Inc on Wednesday, allowing the cable operators customers to access its upcoming streaming service HBO Max.The platform, set for a launch next month, will be av...

U.S. immigration agency targets coronavirus-related fraud

Coronavirus fraud is being targeted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under a new operation that has led to the seizure of bogus protective equipment and COVID-19 test kits, and over 3 million in illicit proceeds, the agency s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020