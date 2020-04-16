COVID-19 patient from Sundergarh recovers, total 19 people cured so far in Odisha

A COVID-19 patient from Odishas Sundergarh district has recovered and will soon be discharged from the hospital, the state government said. A 67-year-old man and an 18-year-old boy from the Bisra area in Sundergarh district had tested positive for the virus and were admitted to the Hi-Tech COVID Hospital in Rourkela. While the elderly man had attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, the teenager was infected after coming in contact with him.

However, it was not immediately clear which one of the two patients recovered. The Health and Family Welfare Department said that with this recovery, the total number of persons cured of COVID-19 in the state is 19.

The rate of recovery from the disease in Odisha remains at 30 per cent, an official said. It is indeed a pleasure to share that today we tested 1,197 samples for COVID-19, the highest so far. No new cases were found. One positive case of Sundargarh has recovered from COVID-19 and will soon be discharged. Our recovered cases now stand at 19. A great day indeed!" the department tweeted late on Wednesday night.

A total of 6,734 samples have been tested till April 15 of which reports of 60 persons came in as positive. The number of active patients in Odisha now stands at 40, an official said.

A 72-year-old man, resident of the Jharpada locality in Bhubaneswar, died of the disease on April 6. National Health Mission director Shalini Pandit said on Wednesday that only two patients required hospital care, while the rest are kept in hospital isolation.

She said many of the active cases will be soon discharged from hospitals..