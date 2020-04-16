UK to keep some social distancing until vaccine available- epidemiologist

UK to keep some social distancing until vaccine available- epidemiologistReuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:37 IST
Britain will probably have to maintain some level of social distancing until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is available, Neil Ferguson, a professor who has helped shape the government's response to the pandemic, said on Thursday.
"We will have to maintain some level of social distancing, a significant level of social distancing, probably indefinitely until we have a vaccine available," Ferguson told BBC radio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Neil Ferguson
- Britain
- BBC
- William Schomberg
- Guy Faulconbridge
ALSO READ
Britain working with industry on reagent shortage - PM's spokesman
EMBARGOED Britain to build two further temporary coronavirus hospitals
Britain to target 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by month-end
Hoping to defuse rows, Britain's Labour elects new leader
Britain to build two further temporary coronavirus hospitals