Fed's Kashkari says major U.S. banks should raise $200 billion in capital - FT

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Big banks in the United States should raise $200 billion in the capital right now amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari wrote in an op-ed for the Financial Times newspaper.

"In 2008, U.S. taxpayers injected about $200 billion of capital to strengthen banks", Kashkari wrote on Thursday.

"Raising that amount from private investors today, as a strong, preventive measure, would ensure that large banks can support the economy over a broad range of virus scenarios", he added.

