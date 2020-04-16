Britain cannot ease up on lockdown at this dangerous stage - minister

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain could not risk the progress it made in fighting the cororonavirus pandemic by easing up on restrictions at this "delicate and dangerous stage", as he announced an extension to the lockdown.

"We have just come too far, we've lost too many loved ones, we've already sacrificed far too much to ease up now, especially when we are beginning to see the evidence that our efforts are starting to pay off," he said.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel. But we are now at both a delicate and a dangerous stage in this pandemic. If we rush to relax the measures that we have in place we would risk wasting all the sacrifices and all the progress that has been made."

