'The U.S. is praying for you' Melania Trump tells UK PM Johnson's pregnant fiancée

'The U.S. is praying for you' Melania Trump tells UK PM Johnson's pregnant fiancéeReuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:04 IST
U.S First Lady Melania Trump called Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiancée of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to wish the couple a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, a White House statement said on Thursday.
Johnson is recovering from COVID-19 after a spending several days in intensive care with the disease. Symonds said on April 4 she had suffered the main symptoms of the coronavirus but was on the mend.
"Mrs. Trump expressed well wishes for Ms. Symonds and Prime Minister Johnson, and noted that the United States was praying for their speedy and full recoveries," the statement said.
