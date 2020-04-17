Saudi grand mufti: Ramadan night, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus - Okaz

Left Menu
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:09 IST
Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, said that Muslim prayers during Ramadan and for the subsequent Eid al-Fitr feast should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues, Saudi's Okaz newspaper reported on Friday.

"Ramadan's Taraweeh (evening) prayer can be performed at home if it cannot be performed at mosques due to the preventive measures taken to fight the spread of coronavirus," he said in response to a question, adding that same applies for Eid prayers, according to the paper.

