Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-IKEA aims to start reopening stores in Europe in May

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:16 IST
EXCLUSIVE-IKEA aims to start reopening stores in Europe in May

IKEA store owner Ingka Group, the world's biggest furniture retailer, aims to start reopening shops in Europe in May after closures and sliding demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic slashed group sales by 60%, its chief executive said. Most of Ingka's stores in main market Europe and all in North America are closed since March while in Asia almost all are open. Ingka CEO Jesper Brodin estimates that the closure period for each store will be up to eight weeks. "This is the period we need to persevere and, so to speak, survive," he said. "The sales drop in the period we're in is about 60%."

He said online sales during the COVID-19 crisis were twice as high as a year ago, cushioning the overall revenue dive and accounting currently for roughly half the group total. "Some countries are close to ten times the e-commerce they had before the outbreak. The most extreme is Denmark where sales have now recovered to levels seen before stores closed."

BABY BOOM The lockdowns and other measures that have resulted in many people staying at home have boosted overall sales of office furniture, laundry baskets, and kitchen and cooking equipment such as pots, pans and jars, he said. In home market Sweden, sales of entire kitchens are up.

Ingka plans to increase stocks of its baby-related products, expecting a boom in demand in seven to eight months. "Crises back in time have resulted in baby booms," Brodin said. He said demand was up for items in the lower end of IKEA's price range. Expecting that trend to continue given the pandemic's blow to the global economy, the group will cut prices on several products in the coming year, and also work on growing that range.

"Tendencies are similar to what we saw after (the financial crisis in) 2008 - that people have less money," he said. Given the acceleration in the online business, Brodin also wants to speed up Ingka's expansion in inner cities with showrooms and stores that are smaller than the iconic giant out-of-town IKEA stores, he said.

At the start of Ingka's next fiscal year in September, Brodin reckons group sales will have recovered to around 90% of year-earlier levels, adding: "We expect next year to be tougher for us, without any doubt." In China, where Ingka reopened all but one store in March, sales are back to year-ago levels already, Brodin said. The store in Wuhan, where the new coronavirus first appeared, will reopen in a couple of weeks.

Ingka, the main IKEA franchisee to brand owner Inter IKEA, operates 420 stores and showrooms globally. It has not yet set a timetable for the reopening of stores in North America. Its sales in the year through August 2019 totalled 36.7 billion euros ($39.7 bln). Online accounted for 11%. ($1 = 0.9240 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

ITTF cancels nine tournaments due to COVID-19 including two World Tour events

The International Table Tennis Federation ITTF was on Friday forced to cancel as many as nine tournaments including two World Tour events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ITTF has already suspended all its activities till June end. Earlier...

Belgian league could restart with masked players: virologist

Belgian football could return with the players wearing face masks, according to a top consultant virologist helping the countrys government fight the coronavirus pandemic. One of the ideas we have is handing out face masks in order to play ...

Rajasthan receives 10,000 rapid test kits, to get 2 lakh more in 3 days

Rajasthan on Friday started conducting rapid tests for COVID-19 with the arrival of 10,000 testing kits, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said. He informed that 50,000 more kits will come by Friday night and the state will get 2 lakh rapid testi...

Pompeo tells Russian counterpart any new arms control talks must include China - State Department

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday told his Russian counterpart that any future arms control talks must focus on a U.S. proposal for a new arms control accord that includes Russia and China, the State Department said in a statement.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020