Singapore reports 942 new COVID-19 cases in biggest daily jump, total reaches 5,992

Singapore reports 942 new COVID-19 cases in biggest daily jump, total reaches 5,992Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 13:06 IST
Singapore's health ministry confirmed 942 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, a new daily record, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city-state to 5,992.
The vast majority of the new cases are of "work permit" holders living in foreign worker dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
