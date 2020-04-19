Mexico's registers 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases, 650 deaths

Mexico's registers 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases, 650 deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-04-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 05:47 IST
Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Saturday that Mexico has registered 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases and 650 deaths.
That is up from 6,875 cases and 546 deaths on Friday.
Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday the country might have nearly 56,000 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.
