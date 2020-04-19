UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister

Britain's government is not thinking about easing yet the lockdown enacted almost four weeks ago to help control the coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Sunday.

"The facts and the advice are clear at the moment that we should not be thinking of lifting of these restrictions yet," Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove told Sky News.

