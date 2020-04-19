Left Menu
Saudi top religious authority recommends home prayers in Ramadan amid coronavirus

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 19-04-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 13:52 IST
Saudi top religious authority recommends home prayers in Ramadan amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia's highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, urged Muslims worldwide to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing to combat coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

"Muslims shall avoid gatherings, because they are the main cause of the spread of infection...and shall remember that preserving the lives of people is a great act that brings them closer to God," it said in a statement.

