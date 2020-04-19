Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea to keep social distancing guidelines until May 5, will relax some limits

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:11 IST
South Korea to keep social distancing guidelines until May 5, will relax some limits
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea's prime minister on Sunday said the country will maintain much of its social distancing guidelines until May 5 but will relax some limits. The comments by Chung Sye-Kyun came hours after South Korea's health authorities reported eight more coronavirus cases, the first time a daily increase has dropped to a single digit in about two months.

Chung said the government will stop "strongly advising" religious organizations, gyms and bars to suspend their operations and allow less risky outdoor public facilities, like recreational parks, to be reopened. He said outdoor sports games also can be held if there are no spectators. He said the government will allow a limited number of essential employment- and license-related examinations to take place if stringent quarantine steps are in place.

Despite a recent continued downward trend, Chung said, "It's definitely not time to feel relieved." While saying South Korea must find ways to revitalize the economy, Chung said the government will toughen its social distancing rules if the danger of a spread of the virus increases again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India's Maharashtra state allows some economic activity as national coronavirus cases top 15,000

Indias Maharashtra state, the countrys largest regional economy, will allow a limited number of sectors to resume business on Monday, after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus left millions out of work.Maharashtra, home ...

Former India wicket-keeper Ratra uses lockdown to complete Cricket Australia coaching course

Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra has utilised the ongoing lockdown to complete an introductory level coaching course with Cricket Australia. Ratra, who has worked with the Indian womens team and coached Assam in the latest domestic sea...

COVID-19: Delhi govt begins using rapid antibody test kits in hotspots

Soon after procuring rapid antibody test kits, the Delhi government on Sunday began testing people for coronavirus in various containment zones spread across the city, officials said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said th...

514 new coronavirus cases in Pak, total infection increase to 7,993

Pakistan has reported 514 new cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 7,993 with 159 deaths, according to official data released on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Services sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020