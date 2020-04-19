South Korea to keep social distancing guidelines until May 5, will relax some limits

South Korea's prime minister on Sunday said the country will maintain much of its social distancing guidelines until May 5 but will relax some limits. The comments by Chung Sye-Kyun came hours after South Korea's health authorities reported eight more coronavirus cases, the first time a daily increase has dropped to a single digit in about two months.

Chung said the government will stop "strongly advising" religious organizations, gyms and bars to suspend their operations and allow less risky outdoor public facilities, like recreational parks, to be reopened. He said outdoor sports games also can be held if there are no spectators. He said the government will allow a limited number of essential employment- and license-related examinations to take place if stringent quarantine steps are in place.

Despite a recent continued downward trend, Chung said, "It's definitely not time to feel relieved." While saying South Korea must find ways to revitalize the economy, Chung said the government will toughen its social distancing rules if the danger of a spread of the virus increases again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.