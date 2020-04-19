Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoAir to furlough 90% of staff after India extends coronavirus lockdown -Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:53 IST
GoAir to furlough 90% of staff after India extends coronavirus lockdown -Bloomberg News

Indian budget airline GoAir has asked as many as 90% of its 5,500 employees to go on indefinite leave without pay as the Indian government's coronavirus flight restrictions dry up cash flow, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The airline will keep paying a small number of employees on payroll to restart operations when the government allows flights, the report https://bloom.bg/2VjpsnV said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

India's civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet https://bit.ly/2zefUCf late on Saturday that the government is yet to take a decision on domestic and international flights. Puri said "airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown in late March to contain the spread of the virus outbreak. The lockdown has been extended until May 3 at least. GoAir is checking with the government if the airline can continue sale of tickets for travel after the national lockdown ends on May 3, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pray for 30 mins on Monday:Sumitra Mahajan's anti-virus mantra

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan has urged people to pray to their favourite deities for half an hour on Monday morning to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an appeal that was latched on to by the opposition Co...

Happy New Day: Sara Ali Khan shares 'then and now' family pictures

While many Bollywood celebrities are on a photo-sharing spree these days, actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared a then and now throwback picture featuring her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. The actor took to Instagram to share the ...

U.S. Lawmakers close to deal on new coronavirus funding for small business -officials

U.S. lawmakers are very close to an agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Sunday, congressional and Trump administration officials said. I think were v...

Maha: Man stabs to death teen girl, then attempts suicide

A 24-year-old man on Sunday allegedly stabbed a 18-year-old girl to death in Amravati in Maharashtra for calling off their relationship and then tried to commit suicide, police said. The incident happened at around 11am in Lehegaon village ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020